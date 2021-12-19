North Charleston Police, Fire Dept. take local children Christmas shopping

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Christmas came early for quite a few children thanks to Firehouse Subs, the North Charleston Police (NCPD), and Fire Departments (NCFD).

On Saturday, Firehouse Subs teamed up with NCPD and NCFD to help 65 local children check off items from their wishlists.

For the seventh year, Firehouse Subs franchisee Russell Brown collaborated with NCPD Chief Reggie Burgess to seek underprivileged children in the area with help from resource officers.

The children were then taken on a shopping trip to shop for items listed on their Christmas wishlists.