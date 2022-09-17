CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina firefighter is retiring after serving the Lowcountry for nearly 3 decades.

After 29 years as a first responder, Captain Kevin Brophy with the Charleston Fire Department will officially retire.

Photo: Charleston Fire Department

The captain joined the Moncks Corner Fire Department in 1993.

In 1996 Captain Brophy served with the Lady’s Island – Saint Helena Fire District.

Finally, he joined the Charleston Fire Department in 1999.

Over his 23 years with CFD, Captain Brophy worked on several engine units, served as Battalion Chief, and was awarded Firefighter of the year 2017 by the Charleston Optimist Club.

“Captain Brophy has shown dedication, commitment, and respect to all on or off the job. It has been an honor and privilege to have worked alongside Captain Brophy,” said Battalion Chief Larry Hood

Congratulations on your retirement, Captain Brophy!