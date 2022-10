JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Firemen rescued a kitten from an air conditioning unit on Thursday.

According to St. John’s Fire District, crews responded to a report of a stray kitten stuck in an air conditioning unit at a home on Johns Island.

A neighbor has since rescued the kitten and named her Calamity.

Her new owners say she has seen the vet and will be spayed in the coming months.