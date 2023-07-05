JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A dock on the Stono River was damaged during a Wednesday afternoon fire.

Crews with St. John’s Fire District and the Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to a fire that was burning on the dock after a passing boater noticed the flames and called 9-1-1.

Multiple firework tubes and cakes were found near the fire, according to St. John’s Fire District, which reminded people that firework embers can remain hot for hours after use.

Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished.

“Fireworks should be discarded in a metal bucket or soaked with water before discarding,” said firefighters.