First annual “Shellabration” event raises $20,000 to improve S.C.’s marine environment

BOWEN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Toadfish Conservation Coalition (TCC) hosted the first annual Shellabration fundraiser at Bowen’s Island Restaurant this November.

Over $20,000 was raised at the event, which TCC said they plan to put towards funding an acre oyster reef in the Charleston Harbor.

Guests at the event enjoyed an auction, as well as a menu that highlighted local cuisine.

Featured foods included “native sustainably grown oysters” as well as other “signature dishes” prepared by local top chefs, and desserts provided by Sugar Bakeshop, according to TCC.

Oysterman, Post Parade Wines, and Island Coastal Lager provided beverages to wash it all down.

TCC President Casey Davidson explained the motivation for the event:

“Water quality is the number one issue threatening coastal waterways….80% of wastewater flows back into ocean waters without being treated. It is up to us to make a difference.”

This issue hits close to home for those of us in Charleston, as the water quality in the Charleston Harbor is among the worst in the state, and “10% of beaches fail to even meet the benchmark for safe swimming water” according to Davidson.

Davidson hopes that introducing an oyster reef in the area will mitigate the issue, as oysters “filter thousands of gallons of water per day and provide a habitat for hundreds of species.”

TCC plans to make Shellabration a yearly event, in addition to various other fundraising events throughout the year.

Those wishing to learn more about TCC and future fundraising events should visit www.toadfishconservationcoalition.org