First C-17 Globemaster III in USAF arrived at Joint Base Charleston 28 years ago

Col. Darren Hartford, 437th Airlift Wing commander, exits a C-17 Globemaster III after completing a flight Dec. 18, 2013, at Joint Base Charleston – Air Base, S.C. The aircraft, nicknamed the “Spirit of Charleston” was the first C-17 in the U.S. Air Force’s inventory and has flown missions throughout the world for more than two decades and just surpassed 20,000 hours of flying. (U.S. Air Force photo / Senior Airman Tom Brading)

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On June 14, 1993, the U.S. Air Force (USAF) welcomed the first C-17 Globemaster III, “The Spirit of Charleston” to the fleet.

The aircraft landed at Charleston Air Force Base shortly before 11:00 a.m., with a crowd of nearly 2,000 people awaiting its arrival.





Via DVIDS

It was used for training for two years, and then was sent to Bosnia and Herzegovina in support of Operation Joint Endeavor.

“The Spirit of Charleston” remained stationed in Charleston for over 20 years.

Now, Joint Base Charleston is home to the largest fleet of C17 Globemaster IIIs in the USAF.