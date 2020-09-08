First day of Virtual Instruction for the Tri-county

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While some parents took to Facebook to voice their frustrations with virtual schooling, the districts and a principal with the Charleston County School District (CCSD) said that it was a successful first day.

Ryan Cumback, the Principal at West Ashley High School said, all their main troubles today were items they can work through.

We have had some technology issues with students logging in though their accounts and zooms and internet speed and all that good stuff—but those are ways things to work through. Ryan Cumback, Principal West Ashley High School

The main issues, according to Cumback are described as being ‘user errors’.

When the kids are in charge of their chrome books at the house yah know—putting in the right credentials and not realizing it was reset. You know we sent out lots of emails and phone calls—but it think that’s the number one issue so far. Ryan Cumback, Principal West Ashley High School

For those posting on social media about troubles with not seeing courses on Canvas, the district said that students and parents can email their teachers to inform them of not seeing the course. CCSD said they are working with staff to ensure all content is accessible in their learning management system (Canvas).

Dorchester District 2 (DD2) said their biggest issue today was with Microsoft Teams and their Technology Department was already working hand in hand with software company to fix the issue. DD2 asked those classes affected to deter from using a waiting room feature until further notice.

Meanwhile, across the country, larger technology issues at hand as virtual school has been delayed in Oklahoma due to ransomware attacks and some still offline for the 3rd day in Miami Dade as they are under supposed cyber attacks.

If you are having issues troubleshooting with DD2, click here.

For overall technology issues with CCSD, you can call their Help Desk at (843) 849-3400.

For issues with accessing a specific course with CCSD, families should reach out to their child’s school or teacher, or click here.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.