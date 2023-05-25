CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The first of three community meet-and-greets aimed at introducing candidates for the Charleston County School District superintendent position will take place Thursday afternoon.

Students, staff, families, and community members are invited to attend the meetings where one candidate who is up for the position will be present.

It comes after the Charleston County School Board of Trustees worked with search firm BWP to conduct what they called a “very thorough search” to find highly qualified candidates for the superintendent role.

“From the very beginning of the search process, the Board of Trustees has been committed to transparency and inclusion. Specifically, the Board set aside multiple days for community input which many residents utilized to offer feedback, a survey was on our website for anyone to submit information, and a personal community contact from the search firm was available continuously,” the board said.

The search for a new district leader focused on finding candidates who have solid leadership experience, a strong academic background, and ultimately who fit the profile of leadership.

“This profile was developed with significant input from the community and all members of the Board,” CCSD officials said.

Board members voted unanimously to accept the profile and committed to following that profile during their search. “That is exactly what we have done,” CCSD said.

Candidates will interview for a final round in Charleston over the next week. That process, according to the district, will include the opportunity for members of the community to engage with the candidates and ask them questions,

Dr. Eric Gallien, who serves as superintendent of Racine Unified School District in Racine, Wisconsin, will visit Charleston on Thursday. That meet-and-greet will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Burke High School Amphitheater.

Meanwhile, Dr. Charles McNulty, superintendent of Pulaski County Special School District in Little Rock, Arkansas will be available at the second meet-and-greet planned for Wednesday, May 31.

The Charleston County School Board is working to confirm a visit from the third candidate. That community event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30.