First statewide Town Hall on Animal Welfare happening Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society and No Kill South Carolina 2024 on Tuesday will host the first statewide Town Hall on Animal Welfare.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be streamed on the Charleston Animal Society’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Participants will discuss South Carolina’s progress towards becoming a No Kill State by 2024.

According to the Charleston Animal Society, topics will include managing community cats, transports, fostering to save lives, statewide adoption events, embracing change, and ways to get involved.

Since the No Kill South Carolina effort began six years ago, over 500,000 animals have been saved.

