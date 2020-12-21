First waterfront restaurant coming to Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Daniel Island’s only waterfront restaurant, Kingstide, is slated to open in 2021 under the operational direction of the Indigo Road Hospitality Group and the design direction of Cortney Bishop Design.

The restaurant and rooftop bar will be located within The Waterfront, “a luxury mixed-use community” situated along the Wando River. It will be accessible by land or by water “via the Daniel Island Ferry or by docking at one of the Daniel Island marina’s two public docks.”

The menu will focus on fresh seafood and feature fresh, locally sourced seafood and produce.

Indigo Road Hospitality Group “will oversee the restaurant, managing conceptual design, culinary development, and day-to-day operations.” Cortney Bishop Design will design the interiors.