Five CCSD students gifted new computers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local nonprofit, Computers with a Cause, gifted new computers to five deserving Charleston County School District (CCSD) students.

Lakiyah Harris (Simmons Pinckney Middle School), Wualter Guervara Cartagena (RB Stall High School), Marvin Washington, Gladys Ordonez, and Ca’Shon Rodriguez (Sanders Clyde Elementary School), were chosen as recipients because of their commitment to academic excellence, according to the press release.

Computers with a Cause was created two years ago by Dr. Bobby and Julia Baker.

Since then, the nonprofit has donated 20 computers, with the goal of eventually donating 50 computers per year.

Baker says that computers are necessary to succeed in today’s digital world and that the goal of the organization is to “bridge the gap for students who want to excel.”