Five new members to be officially sworn-in to the Charleston County School Board

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School Board will swear in its five new members and then vote for the board’s new chair and vice chair Monday afternoon.

There will be a total of nine school board members, with four members returning from the previous year. These five new members will serve for a two year term.

This year’s election will be a transition to single member districts which will begin with the November 2022 election.

Lauren Herterich will take over a seat serving the peninsula. That spot was left open after longtime member Todd Garrett stepped down earlier this year.

Erica Cokley and Helen Frazier won their seats to represent West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island and Ravenel.

Kristen French and Courtney Waters beat two longtime members, Rev. Chris Collins and Kevin Hollinshead, for the seats representing North Charleston. French says she is ready to get to work.

“The rural areas are feeling neglected, most of the neighborhood schools have been neglected, the arts have been stripped out of these schools, they don’t have enough mental health support for the kinds,” said Kristen French, CCSD School Board Member-Elect.

Charleston County School Board meeting will be Monday at 4 p.m. and begin the work for these new members of the board.