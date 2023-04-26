CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Whether you want to explore the Lowcountry’s natural beauty or spend time floating on a lazy river, Charleston County Parks can be your destination for family-friendly and adventurous activities this summer season.

Boasting scenic views across Charleston County, each park offers amenities that educate visitors while providing great opportunities for outdoor exercise and miles of walking and nature trails.

Here are some of the more interesting offerings you’ll find at a Charleston County Park:

1: The Challenge Course at James Island County Park

Challenge Course at James Island County Park | Photo courtesy Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission Challenge Course at James Island County Park | Photo courtesy Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission

If you want to test your limits through adventure-based learning, try the Challenge Course at James Island County Park either by yourself or with a team.

From ziplines to high climbs and faith falls, step out of your comfort zone and explore three tiers of this specially designed course and work with others as you solve problems and complete objectives.

If that’s not for you: the park offers saltwater fishing and crabbing; miles of paved trails for walking, biking, and skating; a sand volleyball court, a climbing wall, and its popular seasonal Splash Zone Waterpark.

2: Kayaking at Palmetto Island County Park

If you’re looking to spend some time out on the water during the warmer months, head to Palmetto Island County Park in Mount Pleasant. This nature-oriented park provides a kayak launch on its pond.

Personal kayaks are not allowed, but the park does offer on-site rentals.

It’s a great way to learn how to operate a kayak before venturing out onto one of Charleston’s beautiful waterways.

While you are there: Check out the park’s 50-foot observation tower which provides an overview of the marsh and tidal creeks; explore Nature Island; enjoy some fishing and crabbing; or spread out on the park’s large open meadow for games of your choice. You can also cool off at its seasonal Splash Island Waterpark.

3: Eighteen-hole disc golf course at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park

Disc Golf at Wannamaker County Park | Photo courtesy Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission Disc Golf at Wannamaker County Park | Photo courtesy Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission

Try getting the fewest throws as you toss a plastic disk into metal baskets while traveling through the park’s 18-hole disc golf course with views through nature.

It’s just one of the fun and popular activities offered at Wannamaker County Park. Guests can rent discs at the park office.

More to explore: The park also offers several nature trails; a sprinkler play area; explore the large play hill; and rent a bike or boat on the property. Head over to Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark for a fun trip down the lazy river or brave the myriad water slides.

4: Birding at Caw Caw Interpretive Center

From waterfowl or Bald Eagles, Swallow-tailed Kites and songbirds, this county park located in Ravenel is the perfect place to view the various birds that call the Lowcountry home.

This park was once part of several rice plantations and is managed as a low-impact wildlife preserve.

Head out on the elevated boardwalks through wetlands and view the alligators or venture out on the more than six miles of trials in search of beautiful birds and more.

Pets and bicycles are not allowed.

What else to know: Enjoy environmental and social studies education programs from preschool through college level; learn about the 18th and 19th-century rice fields and one of the important sites of the Stono Rebellion.

5: Archery Range at Johns Island County Park

3-D Archery Course at Johns Island County Park | Photo courtesy Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission Archery Range at Johns Island County Park | Photo courtesy Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission

Take aim with a six-target archery range at Johns Island County Park. You’ll find targets at 10, 15, 20, 30, 40, and 50 yards. Plus, the park’s 3-D archery course offers a format where archers walk through a 20-target course in the woods that simulates a bow-hunting experience.

This does cost $2 per person or is free with a Gold Pass. You must bring your own equipment.

Other offerings: Travel 20 miles of casual, rider-friendly equestrian trails or explore the miles of walking trails on the 738-acre property. And if archery is not your speed, try the park’s 9-hole disc golf course.

There is more to explore at Charleston County Parks this summer — click here to learn about these activities or to find other parks near you.