CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) Charleston issued a flash flood warning shortly before 9:00 p.m. Thursday for areas across the Lowcountry.

Portions of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties were placed under flash flood warning until 10:30 p.m.

According to NWS, “Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with torrential rainfall extending across much of North Charleston and Ladson. As much as two to four inches of rain have fallen in this area with an additional one to three inches possible through 10:30 p.m.”

The North Charleston Police Department advised residents shortly after 8:00 p.m. that several roads had already become impassible, with conditions expected to worsen throughout the evening.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.