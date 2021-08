GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A grand opening for Fleet Feet’s newest store at Carnes Crossroads is happening this Saturday.

As part of the celebration, the store is raising money for the local chapter of Toys for Tots.

The Dunkin’ for Tots event will run from noon to 3:00 p.m. Participants can purchase three throws at a dunk tank for $5, or earn throws with a purchase of $50 or more.

All proceeds will go to the local Toys for Tots chapter.