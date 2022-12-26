CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of travelers at Charleston International Airport (CHS) packed the lobby as they waited in long lines trying to sort out flight delays and cancellations.

Check-in kiosks for Southwest Airlines drew the largest crowds, as the airline cancelled over half of its flights nationwide Monday.

As of 4:42 p.m., nearly all of Southwest’s scheduled departures from CHS were cancelled, and most of their arrivals were also cancelled. The problem persisted into the evening.

While other carriers seemed to be recovering from the travel nightmare caused by severe winter weather across much of the country, Southwest said that “continuing challenges” were forcing the company to reduce flights over the next week.

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” Southwest said in a statement. “We anticipate additional changes with an already reduced level of flights as we approach the coming New Year holiday travel period.”

Passengers on other airlines reported delays and cancellations as well, though on a smaller scale.

In addition to the scheduling troubles, CHS’s website was experiencing technical difficulties Monday, impacting its ability to display the status of arrivals and departures. Instead, website visitors were redirected to FlightAware.

It was not immediately clear what caused the website issue or when it would be repaired.