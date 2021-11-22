‘Flippers and Fur Fest’ to benefit animal organizations coming to Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The inaugural Flippers and Fur Fest to benefit local animal welfare organizations will be held December 5 on Folly Beach.

The Regatta Inn will host the family and dog-friendly event from noon until 5:30 p.m.

Guests can enjoy live music, a silent auction, vendors, food and drinks, and activities like a cornhole tournament and yoga class with all proceeds going to Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program and Pet Helpers.

Both organizations will be at the event for those interested in learning more about their missions. Pet Helpers will have adoptable dogs and puppies as well.

Tickets are $25 for anyone 12 and older. Admission includes one drink and one food voucher. Click here to purchase.

