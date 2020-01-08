Flood zones in West Ashley set to improve this year

West Ashley, S.C. – WCBD – The West Ashley Revitalization Commission met Wednesday to discuss the next steps in improving major flood zones in West Ashley this year.

The Dupont-Wappoo Watershed Master Plan began in 2015 when ideas were conceptualized.

Since then the city has completed its field evaluation which included checking every single pipe and box in the 1,600-acre area which the project focuses on.

They have noted which areas need to be cleaned or rehabilitated. The Director of Storm Water Management for the City of Charleston, Matthew Fountain said some cleaning was done during the evaluation process.

“So some cleaning was done as part of the survey and evaluation work already. The high priority cleaning now will basically begin in the next few months. We will be working through that cleaning which will have great day to day immediate impact, but will not fix the overall flooding problems,” said Fountain.

The high priority cleaning includes the first four main areas for project improvement which are Orleans Rd, the backside of Citadel Mall, the intersection of 526 and Sam Rittenburg Blvd, and off of Dupont Rd near the 526 and Sam Rittenburg Blvd intersection.

Fountain states the design of those four projects should be done this year and construction will begin next year.

“We’ve identified the areas that need cleaning and now we’re into the actual design of those projects, so we can go build something,” said Fountain.

Peter Shahid, Charleston council member and chairman of the West Ashley Revitalization Commission told News 2 the city just approved 1 million dollars to spend on the improvements of these neighborhoods.

“We just passed the budget which has one million dollars allocated for these neighborhoods. To look at hoe these neighborhoods are flooding and how we are going to address these smaller projects on a more immediate basis,” said Shahid.