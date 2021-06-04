Flooding closes roads in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is advising drivers of Friday night street closures due to flooding in Downtown Charleston.

As of 8:45 p.m., the following streets are closed:

Barre Street from Montagu to Beaufain – All lanes closed

Beaufain Street from Coming to Ashley – All lanes closed

Calhoun Street between Rutledge and Ashley – Warning

Cannon Park at Ashely/Bennett/Rutledge – All lanes closed

King and Huger Streets – All lanes closed

Lockwood/Broad from Wentworth to Rutledge – All lanes closed

