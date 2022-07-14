NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is advising drivers to be extra cautious Thursday evening as flooding has left several roads impassable.

According to NCPD, Northwoods Boulevard near the Ice Palace and Holiday Inn Express is covered in standing water about two feet deep, with multiple vehicles stuck as of around 8:00 p.m.

Rivers Avenue at Otranto Boulevard is also experiencing severe flooding.

The right lane of Rivers Avenue eastbound near Melnick Drive is impassable as of around 8:00 p.m. as well.

Storms are expected to continue in the Lowcountry this evening, bringing the risk for additional flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of the Charleston metro through 10:30 p.m.

