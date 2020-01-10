Flourish: Event aims to protect and preserve historic landmarks

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A local land conservation organization is looking to start a conversation with local businesses with a goal of helping the Lowcountry Land Trust protect and preserve historic landmarks.

Conservationists, creatives and entrepreneurs are invited to the event called “Flourish.”

The upcoming event will educate people about various conservation issues. Participants will also discuss how to secure the Lowcountry’s future.

Lowcountry Land Trust hopes to empower people to get involved.

“We’re here to facilitate that protection but also bring together different partners to the table to have these discussions, these hard discussions, to show that we can have Volvo and Boeing and Mercedes. All these huge businesses coming to Charleston, but you can still maintain that quality of life that is so important for all the people living here,” said Maggie Kalergis with Lowcountry Land Trust.

“Flourish” will be held Thursday, January 23rd. The event goes from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Eternal Father of the Sea Chapel in North Charleston.