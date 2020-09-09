Folly Beach amends parking restrictions

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach City Council on Tuesday voted to amend parking restrictions previously enacted to reduce beach capacity amid COVID-19 concerns.

Under the new guidance, emergency ordinance parking restrictions imposed by Emergency Ordinance 11-20 are only in place Friday through Sunday, while parking rules Monday through Thursday will return to normal.

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until October 14, “parking in the street right of ways is prohibited island wide except for:”