Folly Beach amends parking restrictions

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach City Council on Tuesday voted to amend parking restrictions previously enacted to reduce beach capacity amid COVID-19 concerns.
Under the new guidance, emergency ordinance parking restrictions imposed by Emergency Ordinance 11-20 are only in place Friday through Sunday, while parking rules Monday through Thursday will return to normal.
On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until October 14, “parking in the street right of ways is prohibited island wide except for:”
- Public parking (paid and unpaid) along Arctic Avenue: The right of way of Arctic Avenue is open for parking as normal.
- Residents with current residential parking decals: Residential parking pass holders may park along the right-of-way of any street or in any paid parking areas at any time.
- Vehicles belonging to rental guests: Renters may be parked in front of their own rental with a copy of a valid booking contract displayed in the windshield (refer to City’s template for specific info).
- Parking in the commercial zoning districts after 5pm.
- Vehicles parked in a marked ADA parking space with valid ADA decal or license plate are not required to pay for parking.