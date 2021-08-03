Folly Beach County Park to showcase new features during the “Evening in the Park” event

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will display all the new amenities added to the Folly Beach County Park this month. The event, “Evening in the Park,” will take place on August 19th and 26th.

Outdoor showers, ADA accessible restrooms, changing facilities, covered picnic areas, a snack bar, and a large viewing deck are just some of the unique amenities the park has to offer. During the event, these and other new additions will be presented to the public.

The event will include live music from artists Becca Smith on the 19th and Brandon Simmons on the 26th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Beverages and food will be sold in the Dunes House facility.

In addition, the event will run a kids’ program “Sharks in the Park,” led by a park naturalist, where children will enjoy hands-on activities to explore how sharks live and why they are important to the coastal ecosystem. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis with on-site registration. Sharks in the Park will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Located at 1110 West Ashley Avenue, Folly Beach County Park allows pets while on a leash. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and beach towels/blankets to use while at the event.

For more information on Evening in the Park, call 843-795-4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.