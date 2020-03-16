Folly Beach declares state of emergency

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Folly Beach has declared a state of emergency.

Officials are asking that businesses and restaurants keep occup0ancy at below 50% and encourage takeout service only.

City Hall is closing at 5:00 p.m. on Monday and will operate virtually until further notice. No parking permits, golf-cart permits, or dog tags will be issued while City Hall is closed. Applications for business licenses and building permits can be found online and emailed to the City. Additionally, parking and court tickets can be paid online, by mail, by phone, or via the drop box in the lobby of City Hall.

Public Safety will still respond to calls but will be asking a series of screening questions. The Public Safety station will be closed for public tours and drop-ins.