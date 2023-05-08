CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Deputy Director of Public Safety for Folly Beach is putting his name in the race for Charleston County Sheriff.

Deputy Chief Rocky Burke has served as a first responder for nearly 50 years, both in law enforcement and fire service.

According to Burke’s campaign, he will prioritize working with agencies throughout Charleston County “to develop effective strategies for preventing and addressing public safety concerns.”

If elected, Burke would focus on ensuring law enforcement, fire, and EMS services function “as a cohesive team to protect our community from criminals.”

Another top priority for Burke would be preventative programs that address mental health and substance abuse issues, which he believes are among the root causes of crime.

Burke would also focus on enhancing security measures in schools, working with school officials, law enforcement, and school resource officers to improve school safety.

Burke is one of two challengers running against incumbent Sheriff Kristin Graziano. The other is former Mount Pleasant Police Department Chief Carl Ritchie.