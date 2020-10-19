Folly Beach Fishing Pier construction begins Monday

Folly Beach, S.C. (WCBD) – After 25 years the Folly Beach Fishing Pier is coming down.

Construction to replace the Edwin S Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier began Monday.

The new pier will have the same footprint as the original but will include upgrades like covered shelters and new views of the ocean.

Charleston County Parks will spend roughly the next two years working to replace the Edwin S Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier. Construction for the project is officially expected to take around 28 months to complete with a reopening in the spring of 2023.

The current pier is deteriorating due to age and wear.

The pier’s parking lot and surrounding beach area will be impacted during the construction.

Some visitors to the Lowcountry say they will miss fishing from the iconic fishing pier.

“We came basically to enjoy the area and the beach but definitely part of what we were hoping to do was some fishing. We may still but we thought originally we would be able to walk out on the pier and fish. We checked in last evening and I started to google search the different options and the first thing that came up was that the pier closed on the 19th and would be for the next 28 months,” said Greg Lisauskas, a first time visitor to Folly Beach.

If you would like to keep a piece of folly beaches history pieces of the original pier will be for sale and go to support future Charleston County Park projects.

To learn more on the timeline of the construction visit the Charleston County Park’s website.

