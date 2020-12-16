Folly Beach killer Richard Valenti dead at 77

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Richard Valenti, a man convicted of killing two teens at his Folly Beach home in 1973, has died, according to law enforcement officials.

Valenti was serving out a life term in prison, but had recently been moved off-site to a hospital due to declining health.

Valenti spent most of 2020 in and out of hospitals, and was most recently hospitalized on November 18. He remained in the hospital until his death.

Officials said that Valenti’s death was not COVID-19 related, and was expected. He was 77 years old.