CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Operations at libraries on Folly Beach and Edisto Island will be impacted Monday due to impacts from Sunday’s coastal storm.

The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) announced that the Folly Beach Library (55 Center Street) will be closed on Monday.

Officials said the Edisto Island Library will be closed until at least noon Monday while the building is being assessed for any possible damage from the coastal storm after it dumped heavy rain and caused significant flooding and high tide.

“Once assessment is complete, a decision will be made on whether to open the library or keep it closed for the remainder of the day,” said Doug Reynolds, Associate Director of Communications and Marketing for the Charleston County Public Library.

