FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The newly reopened Folly Beach Fishing Pier will temporarily close later this month while its parking lot undergoes renovations.

The Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier will close for about two weeks beginning Monday, January 23 while the parking lot receives new lighting fixtures, line restriping, and resurfacing.

Restrooms, showers, beach access, the gift shop and Pier 101 restaurant will also be closed during the refurbishment.

“The closures are expected to last for two weeks, with the pier, parking lot and other amenities reopening on Saturday, Feb. 4. However, the parking lot renovation project is subject to variables such as weather that could impact that timeframe,” said Sarah Reynolds, public information coordinator for Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.

The pier reopened on December 26 following a two-year reconstruction project. Charleston County Parks will hold an official dedication ceremony for the full project on Wednesday, March 1 with a family-friendly celebration planned on the pier for Saturday, March 11.