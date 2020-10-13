Folly Beach Police report recent thefts of political yard signs

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Folly Beach Police Department (FBPD) on Tuesday appealed to the public for assistance identifying suspects in a recent string of political yard sign thefts.

According to FBPD, the agency received multiple reports of signs being stolen out of yards over the weekend. They believe the thefts happened late Saturday night or early Sunday mornig.

FBPD says that so far, only republican signs and signs supporting the Folly Beach Public Safety Department have been reported stolen.

Anyone that may have witnessed the thefts, or anyone with security cameras that may have recorded the thefts, is asked to contact FBPD.