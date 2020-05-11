Folly Beach to end access restrictions Friday

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – In a City Council meeting on Monday, Folly Beach leaders elected to gradually reopen the island to visitors over the next few days.

Effective Monday, the “exercise only” rule on the beaches has been lifted. Additionally, checkpoint hours have been amended to be in effect between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. This will last through Thursday.

On Friday, checkpoints will be eliminated altogether, and the island will be fully open to residents and non-residents alike.

Groups on beaches should be limited to three people at most, unless immediate family members. This is in accordance with state and federal social distancing guidelines.

Beachgoers are asked to respect health and safety recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.