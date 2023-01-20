FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The first Folly Pier Fest is happening March 11 on the new and improved Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, performances, dancing, face painting, food trucks, drinks (including alcoholic beverages), and more.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs.

Charleston County Parks and Recreation said that the “carnival-type atmosphere will hearken back to the early days of Folly Beach and the first pier in that location, which opened in the 1930’s.”

Adult admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets are expected to sell out. Click here to purchase.

All proceeds will benefit the Charleston County Parks Foundation.