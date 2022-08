NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is having a giveaway event Thursday to distribute food to families in need.

The community food giveaway is scheduled for 4 p.m and will last until supplies are gone. Items will be given on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged and attendees are asked to stay in their cars.

The event will happen at Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, located at 7362 Old Hertz Road in North Charleston.