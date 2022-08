NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A drive-thru food giveaway is happening Thursday at Macedonia Church of Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston.

Food will be distributed to the community starting at 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Food will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are asked to stay in their cars and to arrive early.

The distribution will happen at 7362 Old Hertz Road.