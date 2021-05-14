Food giveaways happening across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple food giveaways are happening across the Lowcountry this weekend.

A drive-thru food giveaway will be held Saturday at Bethany Baptist Church, 790 Meeting Street.

It will begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until supplies run out. Participants are asked to wear a face covering and have their trunks unlocked.

Park Circle Cares will host a food giveaway in the parking lot behind North Charleston High School on Saturday.

It will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue while supplies last. Produce and meat will be available.