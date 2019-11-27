Food safety tips for your family’s Thanksgiving feast

JAMES ISLAND S.C. (WCBD) – According to the CDC, an estimated 1 in 6 Americans get sick from food-borne illnesses, a majority of them being from Salmonellae.

Although it may be the season of giving, the last thing you want to give it food poisoning to your family. Gary Cianci M.D. at Roper St. Francis Express Care in James Island explains there are multiple ways that you can avoid such sickness.

We recommend cooking birds at 165 degrees, getting a nice internal temperature and so you want to check in multiples, pick up a good meat thermometer. Gary Cianci M.D., Roper St. Francis Express Care

Dr. Cianci went on to explain that the recommended temperature of 165 degrees is to ensure that all the bacteria inside the polutry has been killed. If the bacteria has not, then you can expect symptoms of severe abdominal pain, or cramping, vomiting, diarrhea, and sometimes fever.

If you do experience these symptoms you be evaluated by a medical professional. However is they are mild, then and you are relatively healthy then it can be monitored in the comfort of your home.

Another way to avoid spreading food-borne illness to is to not wash your turkey.

It appears that we no longer need to wash our turkeys like most of us think. Most people still wash their turkey. It’s kind of like an old tradition, but i think we should put it there, an old tradition no longer you need to wash your turkeys. As long as you cook your turkeys any harmful bacteria will be will be killed. Gary Cianci M.D., Roper St. Francis Express Care

If you are a fan of the so called, ‘old tradition’ because you are trying to get the slime like substance off, Dr. Cianci says that slime is actually just part of the bird and is not always bacteria. He also recommends that if you do choose to wash your bird, be sure to have a 3 foot safe zone that allows for no cross contamination.

For more tips and tricks check out our video below.