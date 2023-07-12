JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A unique non-profit organization is providing fun, life-changing camp experiences to children and young adults with serious illnesses, life challenges, and disabilities at no cost to the camper.

Lanah Parker is now showing her support for the next generation by becoming a counselor herself after spending summers at Camp Rise Above on James Island.

And while the 19-year-old now volunteers at the camp, it was her time as a camper where she found her sense of belonging.

“It really was the most perfect part of my summer, and it was probably the only chance where I was able to feel on the same level of everybody else who didn’t have the limitations that I had,” said Parker.

The camp works each summer to create life-changing experiences for children and young adults with special needs.

“…It was the first time I felt like someone was actually listening, you know, besides my parents. The first time someone was actually listening and actually taking in what I was telling them, what I was telling them about my physical needs and everything that was going on in my life. Even if it was as simple as what was my favorite color, my favorite food, my favorite song … I felt heard and I think I hadn’t experienced that type of thing as a child before with the kind of medical issues that I had,” said Parker.

Counselors work to break down barriers as they lift campers up and teach them new skills.

“Well, I got really great at archery. Phenomenal, if I do say myself as well as paddleboarding, but I also learned that while for kids with limitations like myself, yes, participating is the best, but also finding someone who understands that I don’t have to participate … I don’t always have to be included if that’s what makes me feel uncomfortable,” Parker explained.

Erin Ulmer, executive director of Camp Rise Above, makes it her mission to ensure every camper knows they matter.

“People with disabilities in our community are often overlooked; their stories are not told, their viewpoints are not sought out, and I think that if we can provide a family or families with some extra attention, helping them advocate for themselves and their camper, that’s really meaningful to me,” said Ulmer.

People of all ages with different disabilities are given the opportunity to make friendships and participate in activities they normally do not get to experience in their daily lives.

“When we’re able to say, well, we can make that work for you, or we have a way for your child who uses maybe a wheelchair, to go to the top of the rock wall. I think when we’re able to kind of reopen those doors, that can really be kind of life-altering shift,” said Ulmer.

Learning not only new activities, campers are also learning new strengths in their own abilities.

“Just remember that you’re going to camp where everyone … has limitations just like you, you don’t have to feel weird about expressing yourself or expressing your needs. You don’t have to feel excluded because it’s literally what everyone around you is there for,” said Parker.

From camper to counselor, Parker is now ready to listen and help others feel like they matter.

“You have someone there who’s like I wanna know everything and anything about you and I’m gonna be your best friend, so you don’t have to worry,” said Parker.

The first session for day camps is Monday, July 24th, and Tuesday, July 25th at James Island County Park from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.