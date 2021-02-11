Former CCSD teacher suspended after he was found passed out in bathroom

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC State Board of Education on Tuesday suspended the educator certificate of a Meeting Street Elementary School teacher after he was found passed out in a bathroom at Trident Technical College with a substance believed to be meth.

According to the report, Jesse Paul Lerch was found in a restroom at Trident Technical College on February 14, 2020. Responding officers noted that he was unconscious and his breathing was labored.

The report states that “reporting officers conducted a search and located material believed to be methamphetamine.”

The State Board of Education voted to suspend Lerch’s educator certificate for one year.

