CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been nearly three years since a deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was seriously injured when a driver slammed into his cruiser while assisting a motorist atop the Don Holt Bridge.

Former Charleston County Deputy Mike Costanzo, who for months went through lengthy recovery and rehabilitation after the July 1, 2020, crash, said he is now finding a new purpose in life.

Costanzo knew early on that he either wanted to be a teacher who coached sports or a police officer. He chose the latter. And on that hot summer day, he did exactly as he would do any other – offering to help someone in need.

“Driving on 526, seeing a disabled vehicle, I got out and helped. I stopped to help,” he recalled.

But Costanzo’s offer to help would soon turn into a rush to save his own life.

“I recall the guy being in the middle of the road. So, I got out to help. I don’t remember anything past that,” said Costanzo.

While assisting the motorist, Costanzo’s cruiser was struck by a Ford pick-up truck, pushing the cruiser into the deputy, and sending tow truck driver Will Ellis over the side of the Don Holt Bridge and into the Cooper River below. Ellis would be found dead days later.

Costanzo’s injuries were severe and required months of surgeries and rehabilitation.

“I’m in pain 25/7,” he said. “I broke my back in two places. I crushed my hip, I’ve got a new femur, and I lost an inch out of my left leg.”

He spent days at the Medical University of South Carolina before being transferred to a facility in Atlanta, Georgia for further care and rehab. He has no member from the time of the incident in July until his birthday on August 12.

Provided

Costanzo spent the next several months relying on prayers and encouragement- doing everything he could to get his badge back and return to duty.

Unfortunately, Costanzo’s injuries were too severe.

“I was not allowed to be a cop anymore. It was pretty devastating,” he said. “It was difficult to wrap my brain-injured mind around it.”

After failing two tests needed to get his badge back, Costanzo had thought that something would change his life forever.

“I can choose to be upset or I can choose to be happy,” he said. “I just put it behind me and immediately thought I’m going to spend the next half of my life volunteering.

And when one door for Costanzo closed, he realized a new opportunity was born. The opportunity for him to coach baseball; helping at Wando High School and with a local travel team.

“That has been mentally, emotionally, and physically – helped me out so much,” he said.

A dream Costanzo realized as a young kid… using a tragic situation to fulfill the long desire to give back.

“I am now able to coach. And I’m able to give back to my community. The same community that has given back to me, I’m able to give back to them,” he said.

And while the former deputy is using the incident to make a difference in his community, he still thinks of tow truck driver Will Ellis nearly every day, bothered that Ellis was killed that day on the Don Holt Bridge but driven to make a positive impact.

“I want to thank Charleston. I want to thank South Carolina. I want to thank humanity for the way I’ve been treated,” he said.

Costanzo said he will continue volunteering and coaching baseball, serving as a Lowcountry mentor for those in need, and working out with former Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie several times a week.

He currently has ongoing litigation against the Medical University of South Carolina but received a separate $700,000 settlement from the incident itself.

The driver in that crash received two traffic citations.