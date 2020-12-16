Former Charleston County Attorney Joseph Dawson confirmed as U.S. district court judge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joseph Dawson on Wednesday was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as a U.S. District Judge for the District of South Carolina.

The former Charleston County attorney was suggested by Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), whom he has know for nearly 20 years, and nominated by President Trump in October.

Following the Senate’s 56-39 vote to confirm, Scott released the following statement:

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Joe for nearly two decades. He is a lifelong servant of South Carolina, and I have no doubt that he will be an excellent federal judge serving on South Carolina’s district court. I am proud to have nominated Joe and am grateful to my colleagues for supporting his nomination. I extend the warmest congratulations to newly-confirmed Judge Dawson and his family!”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was an influential advocate on Dawson’s behalf. Graham tweeted the following:

“I’m very pleased that Mr. Dawson received bipartisan support to be the newest federal district court judge for South Carolina. Mr. Dawson is an outstanding man and well-respected lawyer. He’ll be a great addition to the South Carolina federal bench.”

Dawson will be the only sitting African American on the South Carolina District Court.

Before his law career, Dawson attended The Citadel, then the University of South Carolina School of Law.