Former Charleston County School Board member files lawsuit over “disparaging ads”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Charleston County School Board member Kevin Hollinshead has filed a lawsuit against Thomas Josh Bell, the Charleston Coalition for Kids, and Teach for America in response to “radio and television ads disparaging the character of Hollinshead” prior to last year’s November elections.

Hollinshead alleges that the Charleston Coalition for Kids is “a dark money group of wealthy business people” and that the group “interjected its influence into the local school board race in order to sway the outcome of the election in their favor.”

Those behind the lawsuit say that the “barrage” of negative ads depicting Hollinshead resulted in him losing his North Charleston seat. They added that “it’s no coincidence that an African American candidate who was a Teach for America staffer and supported by the Charleston Coalition for Kids was elected to fill one of the seats representing North Charleston.”

According to a press release, the lawsuit “summarily [calls] out the Charleston Coalition for Kids and Teach for America for their inappropriate negative advertisements, their hidden agenda, and the lack of respect or regard for the intelligence of the African American residents in Charleston County.”