CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several former and prospective Charleston County School District (CCSD) employees claim they’ve faced racial discrimination while working with CCSD. On Wednesday, the Racial Justice Network held a press conference for those individuals to talk about their experience.

CCSD is under fire after recent allegations of workplace discrimination.

“We’re here today to voice our dissatisfaction and strong indignation blatant discrimination within the Facilities Maintenance Department and the Charleston County School District cover up of the same manner,” Racial Justice Network president Dr. Candace Brewer said.

The Racial Justice Network says before former Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait stepped down, she had an outside agency conduct an internal investigation into the claims. Now, they want the results to be made public.

“We understand that the results are in,” Dr. Brewer said. “They have not been made public, and that’s why we’re here today, because we would like those results from the outside agency made public.”

Former CCSD quality assurance inspector Latoya Crook says she was informed she would be let go in June 2020 while she was on medical leave.

“It was really disheartening to be terminated two weeks before my wedding day,” Crook said.

Crook says she was told if a position became available, she’d receive an offer letter. However, that never happened.

“Not only did they hire new people,” she said. “They increased their pay by double of what I was making.”

Larry Washington got to keep his job with CCSD, but was demoted.

“Got paid $17 an hour for another position that they gave me,” Washington said. “They said I had no other choice to take that, or I wouldn’t have any job at all.”

Charleston native Jake Lee says he applied to work for CCSD, but after being told he’d be selected for a position, the offer was withdrawn without reason.

“Nothing more did I want than to come home and to be able to provide my experiences to my hometown,” Lee said. “Unfortunately, I was deprived an opportunity to do so.”

Activists say something must be done.

“This racism and discrimination has been here for over 100 years and it’s time to change,” Elder James Johnson, founder of the Racial Justice Network, said. “We will not sit back and let our kids go through this, our community go through this anymore.”

The Racial Justice Network says the process of taking legal action against CCSD is in its early stages.

News 2 reached out to Charleston County Schools for comment, but they are currently unavailable due to Spring Break.