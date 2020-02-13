Former FBI Agents reunite and recall Watergate

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today, the Watergate Investigation is known as one of America’s most infamous scandals.

The event led to the shocking revelation of President Nixon’s abuse of power and altered the trust of voters here in the United States.

It’s been more than 40 years since the five original agents of the Watergate investigation have reunited. On Wednesday, they met in the Lowcountry to share their stories.

On June 17th of 1972, 5 burglars were arrested after breaking into the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, located at the Watergate Complex, in Washington D.C.

That break-in at the Watergate Complex was the start of a two-year scandal that ultimately led to President Nixon’s resignation.

“It wound its way through various tracks. It took us to places like the White House; it took us to the committee to re-elect the president where the funding was held and dispersed to the burglars and other people to commit these illicit activities,” says Former Agent John Mindermann.

Mindermann tells News 2 that at times, the scandal would take confusing turns.

“The burglars expressed appall. They said to us ‘We work for the same guy.’ They were thinking, ‘We’re not in trouble because we work for the president and you work for the president.’ We had to explain to them we don’t work for the president, we work for the American public.”

The agents also spoke of the bond they built during the investigation:

“We shared an experience where we were threatened from different sources, including our FBI and the White House of course, which are powerful institutions to be threatened by,” says Mindermann.

Years later, following this scandal, the agents say they hope the result of their hard work continues to be written in the books and is not forgotten.