Former GM of Mount Pleasant Waterworks receives Order of the Palmetto

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster recently awarded Clay Duffie, the retired general manager of Mount Pleasant Waterworks, the Order of the Palmetto.

Duffie received the award during a June 30 dedication ceremony for the water resource facility on Rifle Range Road. Representatives Mark Smith and Joe Bustos presented Duffie with the award on behalf of McMaster.

The Order of the Palmetto is the state’s highest civilian honor, given to residents “in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service, and contributions.”

Duffie was nominated for his “innovative and exemplary service” over the past 31 years, growing a staff of 48 employees to 141, and taking many young employees under his wing “to improve their skills and knowledge of water and wastewater operations.”