Former James B. Edwards Elementary principal Tom Lee dies

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Mount Pleasant principal has passed away.

Tom Lee was the principal at Mamie P. Whitesides and James B. Edwards elementary.

“Mt. Pleasant has lost one of its finest leaders,” said Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Jake Rambo. “Mr. Lee had a profound impact on my life, both as my principal as a child, and my mentor when I was a school principal. He taught me to stand up for my beliefs and always treat people the right way.”

Lee was the first-ever principal at James B. Edwards Elementary. He when the school opened in the fall of 1981.

He earned degrees from Charleston Southern University, The College of Charleston and The Citadel.

During his tenure, Lee received numerous awards, such as the Palmetto’s Finest Award, Inviting School Award, S.C. Exemplary Writing Award, S.C. State Board of Education Volunteer Award, Showcase Technology School, Centurion Award (2004), and Palmetto Gold Award to name a few.

Tom Lee officially retired as principal at James B. Edwards in 2009.