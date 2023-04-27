CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant’s former Police Chief Carl Ritchie announced Thursday he is running to become the next Charleston County sheriff.

Chief Ritchie brings with him 33 years of law enforcement experience and holds a Master of Criminal Justice degree from the Command College of South Carolina at Anderson University.

“Our neighbors in Charleston County deserve service and protection from a professional, ethical and transparent sheriff; and that is the leadership I will provide,” Ritchie said in his announcement. “Public service and safety have always been my calling and purpose – from my time as a MP in the Air Force to working narcotics, from SWAT team to investigations, from school safety to leading a department. I remain committed to ensuring the children, families, seniors, and businesses that make our community so special are protected.”

Ritchie retired from the Mount Pleasant Police Department in May 2021. He ran for a seat on town council later that year. He was elected to council in November.

Ritchie is an Air Force Office of Special Investigations & Security Forces Veteran. His law enforcement career includes SWAT, investigations, narcotics, and school safety.

“I am proud to have led the Mount Pleasant Police Department to two Gold Standard reaccreditations and recognition as one of the safest cities in the nation,” he said. “I know that the same gold standard of excellence can be had in the Sheriff’s Office and safety had by all Charleston County residents by adhering to the pledge I offer to our neighbors with this campaign.”

In his announcement, Ritchie included a pledge to Charleston County saying he will utilize proactive and community policing, ensure violent criminals remain in jail, prioritize mental health care and professionally address mental health crises, while also aggressively tackling the fentanyl issues, and “operating a secure and safe jail.”