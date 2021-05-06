Former Mount Pleasant Police Chief Ritchie passes the watch to Chief Arnold

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) Chief Carl Ritchie passed the watch to Mark Arnold, who has taken over as the new Police Chief.
Chief Arnold is bringing multiple officers to his leadership team, kicking off his tenure with a series of promotions:
- Tyrone Simmons was promoted to Deputy Chief
- Chip Googe was promoted to Captain
- Adam Willis was promoted to Lieutenant
- Jermaine Gilliard was promoted to Sergeant
- Stephen Kudron was promoted to Sergeant
- William Parker was promoted to Field Training Officer
- Louis Bayles was promoted to Field Training Officer