Former NATO Resolute Support, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel spokesperson joining The Citadel leadership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former NATO Resolute Support Mission, Afghanistan and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel spokesperson, Col. William (Sonny) Leggett will serve as The Citadel’s newest Vice President of Communications and Marketing.

Col. Leggette is a 1996 graduate of The Citadel, and has served in the military for the 25 years since his graduation.

Since 2019, he has served as the director of strategic communications for NATO Resolute Support, Afghanistan and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, synchronizing “all communications, communications assets, and capabilities across the theater while serving as principal advisor to the operational commander.” Additionally, he served “as theater spokesperson, engaging 1.9 million people daily across the social media platforms in support of campaign objectives.”

His career has included stints as the director of strategic communications for the National Security Council, where he “provided direct counsel to the President of the United States on efforts to counter terrorist and state-actor communications,” the principal public affairs advisor to the Commander of Joint Special Operations Command, the director of public affairs for Joint Special Operations Task Force, Afghanistan, and the director of public affairs for the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

The Citadel President, Gen. Glenn Walters, said that Col. Leggett’s “experiences and accomplishments as a strategic communicator in numerous high-level positions for the United States Armed Forces will greatly benefit our mission to educate and develop principled leaders.”

Col. Leggette will join The Citadel staff this summer.