Former NCPD Deputy Chief Butch Barfield to lie in state at North Charleston City Hall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Mayor’s Office on Thursday announced the passing of former North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) Deputy Chief Butch Barfield.

Barfield died early Thursday surrounded by family in his home.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey issued the following statement:

“Today, we lost long-time public servant and North Charlestonian Butch Barfield. A police officer who served his community with dignity. Our Emergency Preparedness Coordinator who guided us through hurricanes, snow storms, and this pandemic. A recreation volunteer coach and referee who mentored countless youth in our community. A husband and father who taught us how to love all. Rest easy, Butch. Thank you for the positive impact you made on the City of North Charleston.“

A staple in the North Charleston community, Barfield will lie in state in the lobby of North Charleston City Hall on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

On Monday, a funeral service will be held at the Cathedral of Praise on Ashley Phosphate Road at 2:00 p.m.