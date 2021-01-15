Former NCPD officer arrested for multiple DUI’s entering treatment program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of Jerome Clemens — a former North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) officer arrested twice in the past week for driving under the influence — announced on Friday that he will be entering a treatment program.

Clemens will voluntarily commit himself to The National Law Enforcement and First Responder Wellness Center in Maryland, according to a statement from his lawyer.

The facility specializes in helping “Law Enforcement and First Responders who are struggling from PTSD and work-related injuries, in addition to substance and mental health issues.”

According to his attorneys, Clemens “recently had some setbacks in regard to a series of several serious work-related injuries suffered as a K-9 Officer.” However, his setbacks are “factors, not excuses.”

The attorneys stressed that neither incident “occurred while Clemens was working in his capacity as a North Charleston Police Officer and both involved his personal vehicle while he was off duty.”

The family hopes that “anyone hurt in this series of incidents recovers quickly and fully.”

